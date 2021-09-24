Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 2,605,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,451. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

