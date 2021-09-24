Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.85% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GENY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter.

GENY stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.