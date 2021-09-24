Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 662,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

