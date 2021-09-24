Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,360,000. JD.com makes up 0.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 65.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

