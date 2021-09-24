ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) versus NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Head to Head Analysis

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ERYTECH Pharma and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.91%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A NanoString Technologies -74.15% -45.77% -20.74%

Risk & Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 39.47 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.33 NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 19.95 -$110.08 million ($2.82) -18.23

ERYTECH Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

