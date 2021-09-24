Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,867,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

