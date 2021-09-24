Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.58. 3,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,157. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

