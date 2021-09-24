ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,687. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02.

