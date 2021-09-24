Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Capitalization Tops $231,631.30

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $231,631.30 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

