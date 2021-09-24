Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.55.

ETSY opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.52 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Etsy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

