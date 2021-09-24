European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWCZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $32.21.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

