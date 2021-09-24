Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195,166 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

