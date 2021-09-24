Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report sales of $4.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.
EVFM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 1,869,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
