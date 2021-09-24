ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $818,935.42

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $818,935.42 and approximately $1,739.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016593 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001414 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007412 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.