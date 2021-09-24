eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 8.9%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price was up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.07 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 27,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,591,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,653,380. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eXp World by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of eXp World by 88.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 125.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 103.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of eXp World by 82.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.