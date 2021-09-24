Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Up to $121.30

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.30, but opened at $125.78. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 6,029 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $59,197,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.