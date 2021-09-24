Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $104.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $93.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $425.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $118.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

