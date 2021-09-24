Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce sales of $84.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $84.90 million. Fastly posted sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $344.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $345.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $405.73 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $414.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,867 shares in the company, valued at $328,340,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 7.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.