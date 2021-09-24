Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Increased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $68.86 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

