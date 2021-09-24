FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

