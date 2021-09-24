Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $217.12 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.