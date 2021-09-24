Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Head-To-Head Review

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Fission Uranium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.45 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -71.91

Fission Uranium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferroglobe and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $0.95, suggesting a potential upside of 32.12%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01% Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Ferroglobe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

