Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86). Approximately 376,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 602,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.