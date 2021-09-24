Fiducient Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 122,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $7,438,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.12. The company had a trading volume of 261,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. The stock has a market cap of $432.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

