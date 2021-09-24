Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,932 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 14.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $46,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

