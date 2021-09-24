Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

