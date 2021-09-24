Financial Analysis: Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) & Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Li-Cycle and Heritage-Crystal Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 5 0 2.83 Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean $405.95 million 1.71 $11.94 million $0.38 75.26

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65% Heritage-Crystal Clean 7.61% 12.41% 7.74%

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Li-Cycle on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

