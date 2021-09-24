Financial Comparison: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 5.98 $2.13 million $1.20 4.19 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.33 $305.53 million $1.39 9.75

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.61% 1.98% Brandywine Realty Trust 60.77% 16.78% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchid Island Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS comprise of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

