Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 6,254 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.05. 1,315,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,032,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.22 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

