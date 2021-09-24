Financial Insights Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 152,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

