Financial Insights Inc. Invests $162,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.81 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.