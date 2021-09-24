Financial Insights Inc. Invests $203,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $492.41. 55,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

