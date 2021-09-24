Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 20,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,147. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

