Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.82. 16,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,460. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $91.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36.

