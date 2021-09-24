Financial Survey: dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy 5.43% -277.41% 2.83%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and GoDaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00 GoDaddy 0 4 6 1 2.73

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.81%. GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $99.82, indicating a potential upside of 39.39%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and GoDaddy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A GoDaddy $3.32 billion 3.65 -$495.10 million $1.25 57.29

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoDaddy.

Summary

GoDaddy beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

