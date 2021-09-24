Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FIF stock opened at GBX 93.66 ($1.22) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Finsbury Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.16 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £122.11 million and a P/E ratio of -62.67.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

