Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FIF stock opened at GBX 93.66 ($1.22) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Finsbury Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.16 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £122.11 million and a P/E ratio of -62.67.
About Finsbury Food Group
