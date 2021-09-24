First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

NYSE FR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.