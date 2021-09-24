First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

