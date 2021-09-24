First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $34,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.