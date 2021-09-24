FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,879,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

