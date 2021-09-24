FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 41,120 shares.The stock last traded at $190.98 and had previously closed at $191.15.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,621,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $2,416,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 17.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

