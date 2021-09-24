Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

