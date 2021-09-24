FLC Capital Advisors Buys 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 175,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,018. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.