FLC Capital Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,109. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

