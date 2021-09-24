FLC Capital Advisors Buys 4,626 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 12,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

