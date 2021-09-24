FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

