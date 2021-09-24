FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.48. 18,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.