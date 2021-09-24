FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,881,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 321,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $443,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,804 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

