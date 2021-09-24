FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Stock Price Up 1%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) shares rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

