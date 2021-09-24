Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.48. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,305,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.07.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

